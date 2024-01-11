SC extends Nawab Malik’s medical bail in money laundering case for 6 more months

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim bail of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik by six more months on medical grounds in a money laundering case.

Malik had sought an extension of his medical bail, citing poor health. The bail was extended after there was no opposition from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the case against the NCP leader.

On August 11, the court had granted interim bail to Malik, which was later extended by three more months on October 12. The medical bail was about to expire on Thursday.

Advertisement

Appearing for the former Maharashtra minister, senior advocate Gaurav Agarwal told the court that his medical condition remained unchanged and sought the extension.

In February 2022, the ED had arrested Malik in connection with a money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

According to the ED, Malik allegedly usurped a property in Kurla with the help of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar between 1999 and 2006.

The law enforcement agency has claimed that since Parkar handled Dawood’s illegal businesses, the money was ultimately used for terror funding.

Last year on August 11, a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said the bail was being granted to Nawab only on medical grounds and not on merits of the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the anti-money laundering agency had said he has no objection to the bail on medical grounds.

Malik, while seeking bail on health grounds had claimed he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments.