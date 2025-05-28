SC extends arrest stay for MP Minister Shah

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its interim protection from arrest to Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his alleged derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media on Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Indian Army in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

A bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh also directed the closure of the suo motu proceedings initiated by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, stating that the top court was already seized of the matter.

“Let the High Court close the proceedings in view of the case pending here. Let there be no parallel proceedings,” the bench ordered.

The Court reviewed the status report filed by the DIG, which confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising three senior IPS officers as previously directed by the Supreme Court, had commenced its investigation on May 21. The SIT had recorded witness statements, prepared a transcript of Shah’s controversial speech, and seized his mobile phone.

“Status report by DIG has been filed… More material collected. Probe is in the initial stage. Let the investigation continue. Interim protection to continue,” the Court stated, posting the matter for further hearing in July.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had sternly criticized Shah’s comments against Colonel Qureshi, calling them “filthy, crass, and shameful,” and had rejected his apology as insincere.

“The nation is ashamed of you. Redemption is yours to seek,” Justice Kant had remarked during an earlier hearing.

The Court had directed the formation of an SIT comprising three senior IPS officers from outside Madhya Pradesh, including at least one woman officer, to conduct the investigation.

The current proceedings arise from Shah’s plea challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s May 14 suo motu order directing the registration of an FIR against him for his remarks.

The High Court had ordered the FIR be registered the same evening and had warned of possible contempt proceedings against the Director General of Police if the order was not followed.

The FIR was subsequently registered under Sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On May 15, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had expressed dissatisfaction over the manner in which the FIR was filed, calling it a “gross subterfuge” and stating that it would continue to monitor the investigation without intervening.

The controversy erupted after a video clip of Shah’s public speech went viral on social media, sparking outrage. In his clarification, Shah claimed that his remarks were “taken out of context” and were actually intended to praise Colonel Qureshi’s valour.

