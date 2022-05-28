SC dismisses Centre’s review petition against CBI inquiry into HZL disinvestment case

The Supreme Court had dismissed the Central Government’s review petition challenging its November 18, 2021, judgment directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a regular case and inquiry in relation to the illegalities in the 26% disinvestment of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. (HZL) by the Indian Government in March 2002.

“Application for listing the review petition in open Court is rejected. We have carefully gone through the review petition and the connected papers. We find no merit in the review petition (filed by the Centre) and the same is accordingly dismissed,” a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Dr Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud and also comprising Justice B V Nagarathna, said, in its order.

The latest order of the Supreme Court also made it clear that “there being no merit in the petition, interference was unwarranted.”

The Supreme Court’s same bench and judges in its previous order on November 18, 2021, had said that the CBI is directed to register a regular case and proceed in accordance with law.

“There is sufficient material for registration of a regular case in relation to the 26 per cent disinvestment of HZL by the Union Government in 2002. The CBI is directed to register a regular case and proceed in accordance with law”, the order of November 18, 2021, said.

The Supreme Court had passed the order in November last year, after noting that the observations of officials of the CBI, who had recommended conversion of the preliminary enquiry conducted by it into a regular case as a prima facie case for a cognizable offence in terms of the CBI Manual had been made out in this matter.

It was subsequently challenged by the Central government before the Supreme Court through a review petition and the same was also rejected by the SC after it found no merit in it.