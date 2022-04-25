SC declines to entertain plea against mandatory Vaccination for students

The Supreme Court, on Monday, rejected a plea challenging mandatory vaccination for students and staff in Karnataka.

Describing the Karnataka Government order for compulsory vaccination for physical attendance in educational institutions as a matter where the court should not interfere, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant of the apex court declined to be drawn into it.

“We will not entertain this. Take your vaccine in wider national interest, there are some matters where we should not interfere,” said Justice Chandrachud.

On being asked the reason for not getting vaccinated, counsel for petitioner Sushma S. Aradhya, said his client has faith in Ayurveda and does not believe in allopathic medicines.

Pointing out that the high court order regarding the vaccination was passed last year in December, the bench asked the counsel as to what is the difficulty in taking the vaccine. The counsel maintained that his client has faith in Ayurveda and observes social distancing and wearing a mask.

The Karnataka High Court had ordered that no student, 18 years and above, teacher or staff can be allowed to attend school or college unless they have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the bench declined to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order, which came on a challenge to a government circular issued in July last year by a group of students and teachers of an Ayurveda college, who claimed it is coercive in nature and violative of their fundamental rights.