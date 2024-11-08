SC allows mining operations in 23,000 mines in Rajasthan

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed mining operations in around 23,000 mines in Rajasthan till further orders following a plea filed by the state government for extending the deadline for the compliance of the closure order issued by the National Green Tribunal.

The apex court bench comprising Chief Justice Mr Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices Mr JB Pardiwala and Mr Manoj Mishra passed the interim order in the case Friday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and Rajasthan Additional Advocate General Shiv Mangal Sharma made pleadings in the case in hearing today.

The Rajasthan Government had filed the SPL to prevent the closure of around 23,000 mines in the state in the want of revalidation of the environmental clearances from the district and state level environment Authority or Tribunal.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier ordered the state government to get the requisite environment clearances from the state Authorities/Tribunals by November 7 or close the mining operations in the mines in reference.

The closure of these mines poses threat to livelihood for families of about 15 lakh miners working there.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled on November 12.