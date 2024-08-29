SBSP will contest Maha, Bihar polls alone if respectable share of seats not given: Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Omprakash Rajbhar on Thursday said if his party does not get respectable number of seats within NDA in Maharashtra and Bihar assembly polls, it will contest alone.

“We have completed preparations in 36 districts of Bihar for contesting assembly polls, while in Maharashtra, SBSP will contest around 22 seats dominated by North Indian voters,” he told reporters here.

During his visit to Azamgarh, the SBSP president gave directions to the workers regarding upcoming panchayat polls in UP. He strongly advocated caste census and claimed that Narendra Modi has done the work which SP, Congress and BSP could not do. He said,” I have been talking about conducting a caste census for the past 22 years. Even after being in power, Congress never talked about caste census. But I am sure Modiji will fulfill this demand. ”

Rajbhar questioned why the SP government also could not conduct the caste census but it was the government of Nitish Kumar in Bihar who somehow got the caste census conducted.

He sought reports from party leaders about preparations for the upcoming Panchayat election. He said,” We will contest Panchayat elections with NDA and will ensure victory to whoever from NDA contests.”

“Today, there has been no riot in the entire state in seven and a half years, this is proof of good governance. If there is any riot happening anywhere, immediate action is being taken within the ambit of the Constitution. Strictest laws are being brought,” he said.