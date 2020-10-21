India’s largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), released the

results of the SBI Clerk Preliminary examination on October 20. The SBI results 2020 are now available on the SBI bank’s official website (www.sbi.co.in).

As per the updates, SBI prelims results 2020 was initially delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Officially called the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Preliminary Examination, it was held between February 22 and March 8 this year.

However, the pandemic had derailed the publication of results and the mains

examination.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam are now eligible to appear

for the SBI mains examination scheduled for October 31, 2020.

According to the SBI, the number of vacancies for the Junior Associate position stood at 7870 across India.

In case you are wondering how to check the prelims result, follow this step by

step guide:

1. Visit the official website of the State Bank of India – www.sbi.co.in

2. Click on the “Careers” section.

3. Look for the link “Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support

and Sales) and click on it.

4. Keep your credentials- Registration number or Roll number, and Date of

Birth or password, handy.

5. Enter the correct credentials on the page displayed.

6. The Prelims result will be displayed on your screen.

7. Download it as a PDF file or print for keeping a physical copy of the

result.