SBI celebrates 70th Foundation Day

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday celebrated its 70th Foundation Day, continuing its journey of excellence built on a legacy spanning 219 years. The celebration marked the Bank’s platinum jubilee of foundation day on July 1.

The commemorative event was held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi. It was graced by Debasish Mishra, Chief General Manager of the New Delhi Circle, along with other senior dignitaries of SBI.

Advertisement

The gathering was also attended by several retired Managing Directors (MDs) and Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs).

Advertisement

The event commenced with a warm welcome and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a video presentation reflecting on the New Delhi Circle’s achievements over the past year.

Enthusiastic staff members presented various cultural performances representing the diverse heritage of different centres within the New Delhi Circle, entertaining an audience of over 600 guests.

As a new initiative this year, the New Delhi Circle felicitated the wards of staff members for their exemplary academic achievements and successful selection into prestigious institutions and organizations. A total of 18 wards were honoured.

SBI reaffirmed its commitment to empowering every Indian through accessible banking services and continues to serve the nation with integrity, dedication, and a strong sense of purpose.