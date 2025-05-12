Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur gets another bomb hoax email within week

The Sawai Man Singh stadium in Rajasthan capital here got a threat of a bomb blast for the second time, second time in a week, which turned out to be a hoax.

The threat of blowing off the stadium by bomb was conveyed to the Rajasthan Sports Council by anonymous miscreants through an email. Soon after, police were informed which rushed to the premier sports complex of the state, along with all agencies concerned, to carry out search operation and other necessary drills.

Since the threat last week on May 8, extra security and other precautionary measures have already been in place in and around the stadium.

The efforts to find out the whereabouts of the miscreants involved and trace the origin of the email were being made.

He, however, said that no breakthrough has so far been achieved in the efforts of tracking and tracing old emails and miscreants who indulged in last week’s threat.

Besides the stadium, miscreants last week had also threatened a bomb blast on the Jaipur metro rails and various metro stations.