SaveIN ties up with Orthosquare for Care now Pay-later offering

To offer instant zero cost EMIs to thousands of Orthosquare patients, across over 100 clinics present in over 20 cities in the country through its Care now Pay later offering, SaveIN has struck a partnership deal with Orthosquare .

Jitin Bhasin, founder of SaveIN said, “We are building a class leading network of quality healthcare providers to address the needs of Indians across practices. Dental is a huge market and Indians are seeking a variety of procedures including dental care, cosmetic treatments, aligners and implants.”

He further said that they aim at making these treatments accessible and affordable through 0% EMIs. Hence, they are delighted to partner with a brand like Orthosquare”.

SaveIN is fast establishing itself as a go-to platform for private healthcare and aims to expand to 5000 healthcare outlets across top Indian cities, by the end of this financial year.