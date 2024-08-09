‘Saumitreyanidanam’ is an authentic text written in classical style: Acharya Balkrishna

The two-day ‘Saumitreyanidanam’ conference, hosted by Patanjali Ayurveda College, concluded with significant discussions and presentations from esteemed scholars across India.

The event took place in the auditorium of Patanjali University and was marked by insightful sessions focused on bridging ancient and modern Ayurveda.

In his keynote address, Acharya Balkrishna emphasized the eternal and scientific nature of Ayurveda, asserting that the connection between Ayurveda practiced 2000 years ago and today’s practices has been reestablished through the ‘Saumitreyanidanam’ text.

He described the text as an authentic work written in the classical style, underscoring its importance in linking the past and present.

Acharya Balkrishna also highlighted the need for comprehensive research across all medical systems to substantiate Ayurveda’s claim as the oldest, most scientific, and authentic medical practice.

He stressed that this evidence must be drawn not only from scriptures but also from global historical records.

The conference featured several expert presentations. Dr. Sushil Kumar Dubey from IMS, BHU, Varanasi, discussed the role of diagnosis in Ayurvedic pulse examination and prakriti analysis. Dr. Sandeep Tiwari from the All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi, explored the benefits of artificial intelligence and machine learning in disease diagnosis and pathology.

Dr. Ruby Rani of Uttarakhand Ayurveda University provided a detailed reevaluation of the concept of Kriya-Kala.

Further discussions included Dr. Anurag Pandey’s insights into Ayurgenomics and precision medicine principles related to male infertility, with a specific focus on ‘Saumitreyanidanam.’ Dr. Shrikrishna Khandel from Arogya Lakshmi Ayurveda Center, Jaipur, spoke on ‘Roganidhanam in Ayurveda,’ while Dr. Madhav Ashtikar of Dattameghi Ayurveda College, Nagpur, provided an in-depth analysis of ‘Saumitreyanidanam’ from a classical Tantra perspective.

A panel discussion on ‘Ayu-Sanskritam – Sanskrit for Ayurveda’ saw contributions from distinguished scholars, enriching the overall discourse of the event.

Dr. Abhijeet H. Joshi, Vice-Chancellor of Desh Bhagat University, Punjab, presented on the diagnostic methods in Ayurveda, while Dr. Sanjay Kumar Singh of Uttarakhand Ayurveda University discussed the relevance of Ayurvedic diagnostic techniques in today’s context. Dr. Neha Barua of Patanjali Ayurveda College provided insights into Ayurvedic dermatology with a focus on the concept of Indralupta from ‘Saumitreyanidanam.’

The event concluded with Acharya Balkrishna honoring the distinguished guests with mementos, and the proceedings were successfully conducted by Dr. Vedpriya Arya, Head of Patanjali Herbal Research Division. The conference attracted prominent Ayurveda scholars, faculty, students, and researchers from across India, making it a resounding success.