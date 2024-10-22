Patanjali Ayurved College excels at ‘Pyrexia 2024’

Acharya Balkrishna honoured the students of Patanjali Ayurved College on Tuesday for their stellar performance at the annual sports and cultural festival “Pyrexia 2024,” hosted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh.

The event was attended by Principal of Patanjali Ayurved College, Prof Anil Kumar, Prof CB Dhanraj, and other faculty members.

The competition saw participation from over 50 allopathic institutions across India, with Patanjali Ayurved College being the only Ayurveda institution, represented by around 80 students.

The event, held from October 10 to 14, 2024, at the AIIMS Rishikesh campus, witnessed outstanding performances by Patanjali Ayurved College students, under the guidance of their sports teacher and coach, Dr. Saurabh Sharma.

The women’s team secured the runner-up position in the kabaddi competition, while Riya Sundariyal, a student of Patanjali Ayurved College, was awarded the title of “Miss Pyrexia 2024.”

Additionally, students Riddhi Sehgal, Tanya Verma, and Rishabh won second and third prizes in various cultural and literary competitions.