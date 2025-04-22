Saudi Arabia a trusted friend and strategic ally: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described Saudi Arabia as a ”trusted friend and strategic ally,” emphasizing how bilateral relations had expanded significantly since the creation of the Strategic Partnership Council in 2019.

As he began his two-day trip to the kingdom, the PM, in an interview with ”Arab News”, spoke about the “limitless potential” of India’s growing ties with Saudi Arabia.

“Our partnership has limitless potential. In a world full of uncertainties, our bond stands strong, as a pillar of stability,” he said and praised Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership, calling him “a strong advocate of our bilateral ties” and a visionary who has inspired global admiration through the reforms under Vision 2030.

“Every time I have met him, His Royal Highness has left a deep impression on me. His insights, his forward-thinking vision, and his passion for fulfilling the aspirations of his people are truly remarkable,” he said.

Highlighting shared economic ambitions, Modi noted that trade between the two countries had grown even amid global challenges, with energy, agriculture and fertilizers as key sectors. He welcomed deeper integration of Saudi and Indian businesses, particularly in emerging sectors like green hydrogen and technology.

“Indian companies have also maintained a strong presence across various sectors in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

The PM congratulated the Kingdom for winning the bids to host World Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034, describing the dual successes as a matter of “immense pride.” He also pointed to growing defence cooperation and landmark joint military exercises as signs of increasing strategic trust.

On the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), launched during the G20 Summit in September 2023, he said the ambitious project would be “a key catalyst of commerce, connectivity and growth in the entire region.”

He noted that Jeddah has had a special connection with India. For centuries, this famed city has been one of the principal arteries for bilateral trade and people-to-people exchanges. ”As a gateway to Makkah, for ages, our pilgrims have walked the by-lanes of Jeddah on their holy journey for Hajj and Umrah,” he said.

Asked what initiatives are being considered to further diversify and expand this economic partnership so that both countries can better face challenges together, Mr Modi said, ”Our economic ties are as old as the monsoon winds. Given the proximity of our nations and the complementarity of our economies, there is a natural connection. That is why even during global challenges, our trade ties have not just survived, but they have grown.”

He said India and Saudi Arabia are working on a Bilateral Investment Treaty. The proposed Free Trade Agreement between India and GCC has immense potential to transform the economic relationship between India and Saudi Arabia, and the region in general, he added.

Mr Modi noted that Indian companies have a strong participation in the Saudi infrastructure and technology sectors. They are also creating value in various mega and giga projects as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

He also invited Saudi companies to take advantage of the remarkable opportunities in India as part of India’s ”Viksit Bharat” journey. They can participate in the growth of India’s next-generation infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy, healthcare, utilities, innovation, start-ups and “blue economy” sectors, he added.

On defence ties, he said the two countries support deeper defence-industry collaboration. Over the past decade, defense manufacturing has taken deeper roots in India.

”Today, there is a strong military-industrial complex with the ability to manufacture quality ammunition, small arms, tanks, and armored carriers. For the air force, we are building drones, advanced light helicopters and fighter jets. For the navy, we have the capacity to build patrol boats, submarines, and even aircraft carriers,” he added.