Saudi Airlines makes emergency landing in Lucknow; major mishap averted

The Saudi Arabian Airlines, with around 250 Haj pilgrims, landed at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here after smoke was detected from the wheels of the aircraft following a technical snag, officials said on Monday.

The plane landed at the airport Sunday morning, they said.

On information, the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team present at the airport reached the spot and they handled the situation by spraying water. Teams from the Saudi Arabia Airlines too helped to normalize the situation. It took around 20 minutes to control the situation.

Airport sources here on Monday said the aircraft SV 3112, carrying 242 Haj pilgrims, flew from Jeddah, and while landing at Lucknow at around 06:30 hrs, some technical fault was detected.

However, the aircraft was saved from major damage and all passengers were deboarded safely.

The video of the incident made the rounds of social media on Monday.

The aircraft is still parked in Lucknow and engineers were inspecting it thoroughly.