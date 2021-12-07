Sanjiv Mehta is FICCI President-Elect

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) will be appointed as the President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at the conclusion of FICCI’s 94th Annual General Meeting on 18 December, according to a press release issued by FICCI.

Mehta, currently the Senior Vice President of FICCI, will be succeeding Uday Shankar, the current President of FICCI.

Mehta is also the President of Unilever South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal), and is a member of the ‘Unilever Leadership Executive’ which is Unilever’s Global Executive Board.

During his 8 years at the helm, HUL’s market capitalisation has increased by over $55 billion making it one of the most valuable companies in the country. In this period, HUL has won several awards and recognitions. Forbes rated HUL as the most innovative company in India and the 8th most innovative company in the world. Aon Hewitt in a global study rated HUL as the 3rd best company globally for building leaders.