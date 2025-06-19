‘Sanjay Verma’ of Sonam’s phone is none but Raj Kushwaha, clarified police

Revealing that Sonam Raghuvanshi made 234 phone calls – each lasting up to an hour – to a man saved in her phone as “Sanjay Verma”, from March 1 to April 8, the Meghalaya Police clarified that it was actually Raj Kushwaha, an accused in the murder of Raja Rahuvanshi along with her.

The frequency and duration of the calls, made weeks before her wedding, form the backbone of a murder investigation that has shocked the nation.

On May 11, Sonam married Raja Raghuvanshi in Indore. Less than two weeks later, she allegedly conspired with Raj and three hired killers to murder her husband while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The Police say she saved Raj’s number under a fake name to conceal their ongoing relationship, which continued even after her marriage.

The couple had traveled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon and was last seen checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village on May 23. Ten days later, Raja’s body was recovered about 20 kilometers away, prompting a full-scale murder probe.

On June 8, police arrested five accused – including Sonam’s cousin Jitendra Raghuvanshi, who allegedly paid the contract killers. The same evening, Sonam resurfaced in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and surrendered. She confessed to the murder three days later, on June 11.

Investigators say Sonam went into hiding after the crime and stayed at a rented house leased in her own name. Her brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, claimed he had never heard of “Sanjay Verma” until media reports emerged and announced that the family had severed all ties with her. He also expressed support for Raja’s family in their pursuit of justice.

What started as a missing person case has now become a disturbing tale of deceit, betrayal, and premeditated murder – unfolding against the backdrop of a honeymoon that turned into a deadly trap.