Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut has skipped the summon issued by Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the PMC bank fraud case. She sought more time to appear before the probe agency.

Yesterday, Sanjay Raut had said that the central agencies were being used to ‘destabilise’ the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra. He further claimed that he had been warned by BJP leaders about the plan for over a year.

“Some BJP leaders have been contacting me since the last one year, saying they have made all the arrangements to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They have been pressurising and threatening me not to support the government,” Raut said.

Raut said that all the efforts and threats of the BJP using the CBI or ED or any other agency will not succeed and they cannot even “harm a hair” of the MVA government.

“This is a political war and we shall only fight it politically.” Raut declared.

“Don’t take ‘panga’ with me. I am the late Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainik. I will expose you all. I have a list of 120 BJP leaders (scams) which the ED can investigate for five years. They will have to take flight like Nirav Modi or Vijay Mallya to foreign countries,” warned Raut.

He also accused the ED of allegedly leaking out sensitive information pertaining to various cases to some BJP leaders.

“Since past few months, 3 BJP leaders regularly visit the ED office and collect documents. I have proof of this. How does the BJP come to know what cases the ED is probing? Have they entered into an alliance with each other? Has the ED set up a desk in BJP office or has BJP kept a table in the ED office,” Raut asked.

The case dates back to September last year when irregularities emerged in some loan accounts of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank prompting the RBI to take control of it and cap withdrawals.