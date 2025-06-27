Samuhik Vivah Yojana: UP govt to facilitate marriages of over one lakh couples in 2025

In a bid to empower daughters from economically weaker sections, the Uttar Pradesh government has strengthened the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, making it more transparent, efficient, and people-centric.

The state government has set a target to solemnize the marriages of over one lakh couples under this scheme in 2025. A comprehensive strategy has been formulated to reach genuine beneficiaries through strict monitoring and integration with technological tools.

After doubling the financial assistance amount, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now directed further strengthening of the scheme's oversight mechanisms. From the financial year 2025–26, the government will spend ₹1 lakh per couple. CM Yogi has repeatedly stated that this scheme is not merely a marriage program, but a meaningful step towards social dignity, transparency, and empowering the underprivileged.

UP Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Aseem Arun stated here on Friday that the scheme is being simplified, streamlined, and made more transparent through the use of technology to ensure that benefits reach genuine beneficiaries.

Every stage of the process—from application to distribution of materials—is being brought under digital surveillance. He further informed that special arrangements are being made to ensure the quality and distribution of gifts. Firm selection will now be done at the directorate level rather than the district level to eliminate any possibility of irregularities. To ensure transparency and accountability in mass marriage programs, the government has decided to appoint observers in districts. Under this system, the Social Welfare Officer of one district will be sent as an observer to another district. The presence of the Divisional Deputy Director and the District Social Welfare Officer will be mandatory at wedding events.

Observers will report directly to the Directorate or the Divisional Deputy Director for event monitoring. This will ensure that no irregularities go unnoticed. Additionally, accountability will be fixed on officials in cases of negligence in the Aadhaar verification of brides before online application. Biometric presence of both bride and groom at the wedding venue will now be mandatory to prevent fraud. At the administrative level, clear instructions have been issued to district officials to promptly prepare lists of eligible beneficiaries and to run dedicated campaigns to ensure that all deserving individuals benefit from the scheme. Authorities have been directed to verify applications transparently and accurately in all districts, with the help of local bodies, gram panchayats, and Anganwadi centres to identify eligible couples.