Samsung workers agitation: No bar on peaceful protest – HC

In a shot in the arm for the agitating employees of South Korean technology giant Samsung’s factory in Kancheepuram district, Madras High Court has made it clear that there is no bar on peaceful protest by the workers.

The High Court’s observation comes in the wake of the police attempting to thwart the agitation with midnight arrests and dismantling of the pandal erected at the protest site close to the factory at Sunguvarchatram near Sriperumbudur.

Closing a Habeas Corpus Petition of the CPI(M)-affiliated Centre for Indian Trade Unions, charging the police with arresting and keeping in illegal custody 7 Union office-bearers of Samsung, a Division bench of Justices PB Balaji and G Arul Murugan, took notice of an earlier direction of a Single Judge of the Court allowing peaceful protest 500 metres from the factory premises.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior counsel NGR Prasad submitted that the protest is being held peacefully in conformity with law and as per the orders of the High Court. He further submitted that the police are resorting to unlawful means to break the protest in violation of rules and procedures.

Making his submissions, Additional Public Prosecutor A Dhamodharan informed the Bench that all the arrested have been released on their own bail after the Judicial Magistrate refused to remand them. No employee has been held in illegal custody, he submitted. And recording this, the Bench closed the HCP.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the alliance partners of the ruling DMK including former Union Minister KV Thangabalu of the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan, MP, CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan, his CPI counterpart R Mutharasan and Abdul Samad, MLA, of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi had visited the 640 workers detained from proceeding to the protest site and kept at marriage halls last evening.