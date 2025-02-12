Sambit Patra meets the Manipur Governor

BJP’s North-east in-charge, Sambit Patra, on Wednesday met Manipur’s Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan. The meeting lasted approximately 50 minutes. Patra’s visit to Raj Bhawan at 10:00 am came at a crucial juncture.

While Sambit refrained from addressing the media, sources indicate that discussions centered on the ongoing turmoil and potential political realignments within the BJP-led government.

Following his meeting with the Governor, Patra continued his consultations with BJP MLAs and ministers at Hotel Imphal, on February 11. These discussions, which began on February 10, have been conducted selectively with key political figures.

Among the attendees at the meeting were state ministers and legislators, including Sapam Ranjan, K. Ibomcha, Sheikh Noorul Hassain, Sapam Kunjeswar, and Minister Th. Biswajit. While details remain undisclosed, the discussions reportedly focused on strategies to restore stability in the north-eastern state plagued by ethnic tensions and address concerns among party members.

Since the 2022 Assembly elections in Manipur, the BJP has faced internal challenges, with factionalism brewing within its ranks. The ethnic conflict that erupted last year in Manipur has further impeded governance in the north-east state, with repeated demands for a stronger approach to security and rehabilitation efforts.

The ethnic violence in Manipur, which has claimed over 200 lives and displaced thousands so far, has tested the Manipur government’s ability to maintain law and order.

The opposition, led by the Congress and other regional parties, has consistently criticised the BJP for its perceived failure to handle the situation in Manipur effectively. Meanwhile, the demand for a separate administration by Kuki-Zo groups has added another layer of complexity to the crisis.

Sambit Patra’s series of meetings suggests that the BJP is actively evaluating its next course of action in Manipur though whether this will lead to leadership changes, administrative restructuring, or renewed peace efforts remain uncertain.