The main opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP), on Thursday, demanded President Rule in the state and dismissal of Yogi Adityanath-led government over the law and order situation.

Ramgopal Yadav, leader of SP, demanding the President rule said that the reports of two gruesome rapes, one of which ended in an attempted murder, has spread a sense of fear among people.

The Congress supported the SP’s move and said that SP had woken up late. Congress said it had been raising the issue of the state government’s failure for the past one year.

Congress Spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi told IANS, the way Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had intervened on various issues, like Unnao and Shahjahanpur rape cases and DHFL corruption, and led the Sonbhadra agitation the other political parties were “flabbergasted”.

She had been raising the issue of education and women safety and her pro-people had left a mark in the state politics, Tyagi said.

In a gruesome incident on Thursday, a rape survivor was set ablaze by two accused who were out on bail, along with their three associates in Unnao. The two accused were released on bail just a day ago.

The victim was on her way to court hearing when she was set ablaze by the accused. As per the reports, they took her to a secluded place, poured kerosene and set her ablaze. Police rushed to the spot and the woman was admitted to a nearby government hospital. She was later referred to a Lucknow hospital as her condition worsened.