Salman Khan house firing: Two accused arrested from Gujarat, sent to police custody till April 25

In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two people, accused of firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence.

Both the accused were nabbed by the crime branch from Gujarat’s Bhuj late on Monday night.

“Both the accused, who fled Mumbai after the firing, have been arrested from Gujarat’s Bhuj,” police officials said.

Earlier today, they were brought to Mumbai and produced before a court, which sent them to police custody till April 25.

The accused have been identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal.

According to the police, they have conducted a ‘recce’ of Salman Khan’s house thrice before the firing incident.

Khan has received death threats allegedly from gangster Lawrance Bishnoi’s gang in the past.

In Sunday’s incident, the accused fired shots outside the Galaxy Apartments where the actor lives and fled the spot.

The incident prompted swift action from law enforcement agencies.

According to preliminary investigation, the suspects arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets, indicating a “meticulously planned attack.”

They discharged four-five rounds during the incident, leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene.