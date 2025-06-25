Salman Khan announced as owner of New Delhi team in ISPL

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has joined Indian Street Premier League’s (ISPL) star-studded roster of celebrity team owners, that includes the likes of Amitabh Bachchan (Majhi Mumbai), Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Tiigers of Kolkata), Akshay Kumar (Srinagar Ke Veer), Suriya (Chennai Singams), Hrithik Roshan (Bangalore Strikers), and Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad).

Fresh off a blockbuster Season 2 that smashed viewership records, the ISPL has announced Salman Khan as the new team owner for its upcoming New Delhi franchise. The addition of a New Delhi team marks a new chapter in the league’s rapid evolution and growing cultural footprint.

The ISPL is backed by a powerful core committee comprising Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, Asian Cricket Council member & Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale, and Suraj Samat. With a mission to bridge grassroots talent with professional cricket, the league has rapidly gained traction as a high-energy platform for India’s street cricket stars.

Sachin Tendulkar, core committee member, ISPL, said, “The last two seasons of the ISPL received great support and love from fans and well-wishers from across the country. This definitely boosts the morale of the players who come from such diverse backgrounds, toiling hard to make the final cut. Going into a new season with the addition of a new team will bring in many new fans and supporters to enthuse the players even more.”

The second season concluded with Majhi Mumbai lifting the trophy. The tournament spotlighted rising stars like Abhishek Dalhor, Sagar Ali, Rajat Mundhe, Ketan Mhatre, Jagannath Sarkar, and Fardeen Kazi.

Among them, Dalhor’s standout performance across two seasons earned him a spot as a net bowler with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, underscoring ISPL’s core promise of turning street cricketers into tomorrow’s professionals.