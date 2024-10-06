Sale of meat and liquor to be banned during Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to honour Sanatan traditions: CM Yogi

Sale of meat and liquor will be prohibited within the traditional boundaries of Prayagraj during Maha Kumbh 2025, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday in the presence of representatives and officials from all 13 akhadas, including the Khak-Chowk, Dandibara, and Acharyabara traditions.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said all projects related to the Maha Kumbh must be completed by December 10, with no leeway for negligence.

Revealing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the works related to the Maha Kumbh, he underscored that the Maha Kumbh is organised under the guidance of the flag-bearing akhadas of Sanatan Dharma and various saint traditions, with the state government acting as a partner in this sacred event. He also noted that devotees arriving from across the world will be treated as esteemed guests.

The CM stated that the Maha Kumbh would showcase Sanatan Indian culture to the entire world, underscoring the government’s commitment to honouring the Sanatan tradition. The Chief Minister also stressed the need to prohibit the sale and purchase of meat and liquor within the traditional boundaries of Prayagraj, considering the sentiments of the entire Sanatan community, including sadhus, saints, sanyasis, and ascetics.

The Chief Minister stated that every saint and devotee visiting the Maha Kumbh to bathe in the sacred Triveni Sangam will witness the pristine and uninterrupted flow of the Ganga and Yamuna. While the government is taking steps to maintain the cleanliness of these holy rivers, support from the Sadhu-Saint community is also anticipated. Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that land will soon be designated in Prayagraj for the Samadhi of any sages and saints who pass away during the Maha Kumbh.

The Chief Minister remarked that the advancement of the Sanatan society can only occur under the guidance of saints. He emphasised that everyone must contribute to make Maha Kumbh 2025 even more grand than Kumbh 2019. He noted that owing to the blessings of the saints and the leadership of the Prime Minister, the world is witnessing the revitalised forms of Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Braj Dham.

While paying tribute to the memory of Brahmalin Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj on this special occasion, the Chief Minister mentioned that a corridor is currently being developed near the reclining Hanuman Ji temple. He urged all saints to participate in the Swachh Maha Kumbh campaign, advocating for cleanliness and encouraging everyone to refrain from using banned plastics.

In response to the Sant Samaj’s demand for a ban on cow slaughter, the Chief Minister stated that cow slaughter is considered a crime in Uttar Pradesh, with penalties of up to life imprisonment for offenders. Additionally, the state government operates over 7,000 Gauvansh Ashray Sthal, where more than 1.4 million cows are sheltered. Through various initiatives, the government has also engaged the general public in cow protection efforts. He expressed hope for the saint community’s support in advancing this mission of cow protection, suggesting that cow protection facilities should be established at all ashrams, and that Gauseva should be practised in every ashram.

Prioritising security for the Maha Kumbh, the Chief Minister urged all saints, sanyasis, and acharyas not to permit anyone to stay in their ashrams without proper verification.

Earlier, amid Vedic chanting and the slogan of Sanatan Dharma, the Chief Minister felicitated all the revered sadhus, saints, and Acharyas by draping them with Angvastra. A short film regarding the management and arrangements of Maha Kumbh 2025 was also presented before the saints.

During an interaction between Akharas and Sadhus-Saints organised under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister on the banks of Sangam, the sadhus, saints, and Acharyas of all 13 Akharas and various saint traditions said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the flag-bearer of the Sanatan Dharma, under whose leadership the Sanatan society feels proud today.

The saints remarked that Yogi Ji is the first Chief Minister to directly engage with Sadhus, Saints, and Acharyas in this manner regarding the Maha Kumbh, actively listening to their concerns and suggestions. They described this opportunity as invaluable for the Sadhus, Saints, and Acharyas. Expressing satisfaction with the preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, the saints noted that the ongoing developments in the fair area indicate that Maha Kumbh 2025 will be more grand and divine than any previous Ardh Kumbh or Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj.

Representatives from the Akharas and various saint traditions expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi in unison, noting that there is currently tension across the globe, with one country eager to wage war against another. They emphasised that Maha Kumbh 2025, to be held under Chief Minister Yogi’s leadership, will convey a message of peace to the entire world, and the entire Sant Samaj is eager to contribute to this mission. The representatives of the Akharas also voiced their hope for robust arrangements to ensure the security of the Sant Samaj during the event.