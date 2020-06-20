The Salasar Balaji Dham located in Churu district of Rajasthan will be open to general devotees only after July 31, the temple authorities said on Saturday.

The temple management has taken this decision in view of the current situation due to the COVID-19.

Temple’s priest Mangilal told that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Churu Collector, in which this decision was taken in view of the safety of the common people and the final decision has been left to the state government.

After the curbing of the coronavirus and the new guidelines issued by the government, the devotees will be informed about the upcoming decision.

Rajasthan has registered 14,156 cases of coronavirus out of which 2,826 are active cases while 10997 are cured ones.

There were 333 deaths reported due to the coronavirus in the state.