‘Sakhi Niwas’ opens in Indore: Affordable and safe hostel for working women

Offering a home away from home to working women, a newly constructed 100-bed ‘Working Women’s Hostel’—Sakhi Niwas—funded by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, has officially opened its doors in Indore.

Built at a cost of ₹8.29 crore, the hostel, located in Palasia, Indore, provides various accommodation options, including single rooms, double-sharing rooms, dormitories, and premium rooms. It also includes essential amenities such as a mess, dining hall, and entertainment room for the residents.

Advertisement

A statement from the Ministry of Women and Child Development noted that the hostel currently houses young women working in fields like medicine, engineering, education, statistics, and others.

Advertisement

“This facility, provided by the government at a very affordable rate and equipped with all necessary amenities in a secure environment, is a boon for young women pursuing careers. This important scheme by the Central Government aims to provide proper infrastructure to enhance women’s participation in the country’s workforce,” the release stated.

During a visit to the facility on Sunday, Dr Sandhya Vyas, Joint Director of the Women and Child Development Department, Indore Division, highlighted the various initiatives undertaken under the Indore chapter over the past few years.

Team members were also briefed on programs addressing domestic violence issues, including measures for support, successful interventions, and rehabilitation of affected women.