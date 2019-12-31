In Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, saints and seers have slammed the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for her remarks on Monday on saffron.

Mahant Raju Das of the Hanuman Garhi temple said, “Targeting saffron is not right. Why should the chief minister not wear saffron? The Congress has been trying to wipe out saffron from the country, but has not succeeded and never will. Priyanka is now trying to turn Muslims into anti-nationals. This will bring bad news for Congress.”

He also said that the police had become the victim during the protests as their vehicles were torched during the anti-CAA protests. He also lauded the CM for action against those involved in the protests. Those who were responsible for the protests were now being identified through video footage and they will be made to pay for the damage they have done, the government deserves to be lauded for this, he said.

BJP MP, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, also accused Priyanka of bringing politics into religion. “Where was the need to drag saffron into politics? We strongly condemn the effort,” she said.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath also slammed Priyanka for remarks on saffron.

“Anyone interrupting a sanyasi’s continuous efforts for public welfare will be punished. Those who inherited politics and practice politics of appeasement would hardly understand the concept of service,” Yogi said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Monday, Priyanka Gandhi at a press conference said, “The Chief Minister, who talks of ‘badla’ (revenge) should know that saffron is a religion that is marked by love, compassion and peace. This is the land of Krishna and Ram who were the epitome of compassion and love.”

Priyanka had also written a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel demanding a full judicial inquiry into the unlawful conduct of UP Police during the anti-CAA and NRC protests.