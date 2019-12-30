Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the state government and police have taken several steps that are illegal and have led to anarchy.

Priyanka had also written a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel demanding a full judicial inquiry into the unlawful conduct of UP Police during the anti-CAA and NRC protests.

She alleged the UP Police of arresting and naming innocent people, who had nothing to do with the protests.

In the letter, Priyanka mentioned the UP Police’s slogan, ‘Suraksha Aapki Hamara Sankalp’ (Your safety is our oath), and said the contrary to it happened during the anti-CAA/NRC protests. “The conduct of the UP Police has been observed and reported to be patently unlawful, destructive of the rule of law and repressive of honest citizens,” she said in the letter.

Further in the letter, she also attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his earlier comments to take ‘revenge’ from the protestors. “Following Chief Minister’s shocking and disappointing public declaration that the government will take ‘revenge’ against the protesters, the administration has failed in its basic responsibility to ensure the rule of law,” she said.

She pointed out the government’s decision to compensate for the damages caused during the protests from those involved in the protest.

“Notices for recovery of fines and seizure of property in lieu thereof have been issued to 498 persons in Uttar Pradesh since the inception of the CAA/NRC protests without following any due process,” she stated.

Countering the government’s decision to seize the properties of those involved in the protests, Priyanka Gandhi cited the High Court judgment in which the court had clearly stated such liabilities will be imposed only on the political party or sitting or former legislator or identifiable person or group who had called the protests.

She also mentioned 10 different cases of deaths in the state in her letter.

While addressing media during the press conference at the party office in Lucknow, she narrated the ordeal of families of two Muslim men in the early twenties who died in the violence in Bijnor.

On the question of manhandling her by a women cop when she was on her way to meet a retired IPS officer who was also named by the police in the list of protesters, she said, “My safety isn’t a big issue, we are talking about the safety of citizens.”

“There is no place for enmity, violence, and revenge in India,” she added.

Earlier, the party sources told that those facing prosecution in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests will be provided legal help by the Congress party.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a meeting in this regard with the lawyers associated with the party.

In the press conference, senior Congress leader, Salman Khurshid said that the party will go to the High Court and appeal against the police action on the protesters in the state.

As per the reports, Priyanka told the lawyers that the party will provide legal help to those who have been arrested in the peaceful protests. She also said that the party stands with the victims.

She has been active in Uttar Pradesh in support of the opposition to the CAA. She has also been meeting with the families of those arrested in the protests.

In a recent incident in Lucknow on December 28, Priyanka Gandhi was stopped by the UP police from visiting the house of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri who was arrested for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Read: Priyanka Gandhi allegedly manhandled by UP Police, writes to CRPF IG

It all started at Lohia Path in the UP capital when the Congress leader was stopped by the police. But she sped away on a scooter, driven by party Secretary Dheeraj Gurjar. Later they were again stopped at the Polytechnic Square, form there she walked to ex-IPS officer SR Darapuri’s residence.

Priyanka had alleged that she was manhandled by the police and “grabbed by the neck for no reason”.