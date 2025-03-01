Saints, devotees received 2,000 metric tons of subsidized ration during Mahakumbh; facility to continue in March

During the grand Mahakumbh 2025, the special ration scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for saints, mahatmas, Kalpvasis, and devotees has proven highly effective.

So far, over 2,000 metric tons of subsidized ration has been distributed, and to further ensure devotees’ convenience, the scheme has been extended till March.

UP government successfully implemented Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Sahkarita se Samriddhi’ (Prosperity through Cooperation) during Mahakumbh, enabling NAFED to supply 1,400 metric tons of flour and rice and 600 metric tons of pulses at affordable prices.

To facilitate ration distribution, 20 mobile vans are operated across the Mahakumbh Mela area and Prayagraj, ensuring a steady supply of essential commodities. Devotees conveniently place orders for flour, rice, and pulses via WhatsApp or phone call. Under this initiative, flour and rice are available in 10 kg packets, while pulses are offered in 1 kg packets.

This initiative, executed under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, had ensured seamless ration distribution for saints, their ashrams, Kalpvasis, and devotees attending Mahakumbh 2025.

According to NAFED State Head Rohit Jaiman, the Ministry of Cooperation and the Uttar Pradesh government had jointly monitored the scheme in Mahakumbh Nagar and Prayagraj, with MD Deepak Agarwal personally monitored its execution to ensure smooth and efficient delivery.

The ration distributed by the government through NAFED had gained immense popularity among devotees and saints at Mahakumbh 2025. The Bharat brand products, known for their affordability and quality, have been particularly well-received, ensuring that pilgrims have access to low-cost, high-quality food items.

Saints, Mahatmas, and Kalpvasis had expressed deep satisfaction with this initiative, as it had enabled them to carry out their religious rituals and sadhana without any disruptions.

Recognizing the significance of this service, the Ministry of Cooperation and the Uttar Pradesh government are closely monitoring its implementation, ensuring that no saint or devotee faces any inconvenience.