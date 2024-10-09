Saini meets Modi, attributes BJP’s stellar performance in Haryana to PM’s performance politics

Buoyed by the resounding success of the BJP in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and credited him for the historic BJP hattrick in the state.

Attributing the party’s unprecedented performance in the state to the PM’s politics of performance and good governance and his philosophy of “taking everyone along”, he described the meeting as a courtesy.

Saini also met BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Both these leaders, while congratulating him for the party’s success, attributed the same to PM Modi’s people’s welfare oriented programmes and policies.

Advertisement

Party insiders said discussions on cabinet and government formation will take place once a meeting of the BJP legislature party is convened and observers appointed for election of the leader.

In all likelihood Saini would be retained as CM, they said, adding even PM Modi signalled the same as he called him yesterday and credited him and his predecessor Manohar Lal for the party’s performance in the state.

According to top leaders, the PM was closely involved with party strategy and even spoke to all booth level workers of BJP Haryana personally to motivate them to mobilise voter support and focus on the BJP’s good governance and all inclusive growth as key narratives in the state elections.

Meanwhile, the credit for this huge victory goes to Mr Modi who has made such policies and schemes in the last ten years which have benefited poor, farmers, youth and women, Saini said after meeting the PM.

His schemes are for every section of the society and this victory is the result of the PM’s policies and people’s love towards him, he said while thanking the people of Haryana as well as party workers for this resounding victory.

Also, giving a boost to its tally, Independent MLAs from state’s Ganaur assembly seat Devendra Kadyan and Rajesh Joon from Bahadurgarh also joined the BJP.