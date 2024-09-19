Safai Mitra’ playing important role in nation-building: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu Thursday hailed ”Safai Mitras” as front-line sanitation warriors.

”They protect us from diseases, dirt, and health risks. They are playing a very important role in nation-building. The biggest credit for our achievements in the field of cleanliness at the local, state, and the national level goes to our Safai Mitras,” she said addressing the ”Safai Mitra Sammelan” in Ujjain.

The President said that ensuring the safety, dignity, and welfare of ”Safai Mitras” is an important responsibility of the government and society. ”Arrangements are being made to eliminate man-holes and clean them through machine-holes. Efforts are being made to benefit Safai Mitras under various welfare schemes of the central and state governments. Health check-up facilities are also being provided to them through Safai Mitra Suraksha Camps.”

The President said India should achieve the goal of total cleanliness during the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission which will continue till the year 2025. National targets have to be achieved in solid and liquid waste management while maintaining the status of being ‘free from open defecation’.

The President said that a campaign to spread the message of ‘Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata’ is in progress throughout the country. People are taking a pledge to serve Mother India by removing dirt and litter.

She expressed confidence that all citizens will come forward to promote the Swachh Bharat Mission in every village and every street and to do Shramdaan for this campaign. She said that by doing this, the country will be able to put into practice the cleanliness-related ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

”Our one step towards cleanliness will prove significant in keeping the entire country clean,” she said and urged all to take a pledge to build a clean India, a healthy India, and a developed India.