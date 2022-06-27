SAD denies demand for Badal’s resignation after Sangrur debacle

A day after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) suffered a humiliating defeat in the Sangrur by-poll by finishing last and losing its security deposit by polling just 6.2 percent votes, the party denied rumours that there was a demand for the resignation of the party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Addressing a press conference, party general secretary Balwinder Singh Bhundur said no one had demanded the resignation of the SAD president post the Sangrur by-poll. “Victories and defeats happen. They are not because of any one person. Moreover, generals are not changed overnight,” he said while appealing to all senior colleagues to come together to strengthen the party.

When pointedly asked about the issues raised by senior leader Jagmeet Singh Brar, the SAD leader said, “I have not watched his statement completely but I can assert the party is always open to discuss all issues in the appropriate party forum.” Senior vice-president of the SAD, Brar had on Sunday, said the SAD lost as the party “did not touch core issues confronting Punjab and the Sikhs.”

The SAD appealed to the party rank and file not to be swayed by rumors and display unity to strengthen the party at this juncture, even as it asserted the party would continue to uphold its principles and panthic values at all costs.

Bhundur said all issues, including the Iqbal Singh Jhundan sub-committee report would be discussed soon by the party. “Discussion on the report was earlier put off till the Sangrur by-poll”, he added.

The SAD general secretary also reached out to the party cadre while thanking them for their untiring efforts in the Sangrur bypoll. He said all parties faced ups and downs.

“You have seen how the BJP rose from the ashes after going down to three MPs nationwide to sweep the country. The change in voter mood vis-à-vis the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also in front of you. “There is no reason to be demoralised. The SAD is a hundred-year-old party with a glorious heritage. While the party will introspect on the recent Sangrur by-poll result, there is need to speak in one voice in keeping with past traditions of the party,” he said.

Speaking about the Sangrur by-poll, Bhundur said “the SAD teamed up with all panthic organisations to field a joint candidate on the appeal of the Sri Akal Takth Sahib jathedar”.