AAP totally failed, BJP only alternative in Punjab: Ashwani Sharma 

After fielding former Congress legislator Kewal Dhillon as the party candidate for the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha by-poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, said the BJP is the only alternative to address the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

Addressing a joint meeting of the BJP and its alliance partners, BJP’s Punjab president Ashwani Sharma said the people of the state are disappointed, disgruntled, and disgraced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by misleading them to vote for a party that promised a “better Punjab”, but in fact has pushed them into chaos and lawlessness.

Sharma said Dhillion is a seasoned politician with a long experience in governance and was the best candidate and the people of Sangrur have a long-standing relationship with him. “The voters will repose their faith in him as AAP ‘s true face of deceit has been unveiled,” he added.

Dhillion filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate for Sangrur by-election. He was elected legislator from Barnala in 2007 and 2012 on a Congress ticket. Dhillion joined the BJP on Saturday along with five Congress leaders including former ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora, and Gurpreet Singh Kangar.

Meanwhile, Congress has fielded former legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll. Goldy had lost to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the last Assembly elections by a margin of 58,206 votes.