SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, others undertake religious punishment at Golden Temple

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, including party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, undertook religious punishments at the Golden Temple on Tuesday as directed by Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

The punishment was given to them for the “mistakes” committed by the SAD and its government in Punjab during their tenure from 2007 to 2017.

Sukhbir Singh Badal arrived at the shrine with a plaque around his neck and a spear in hand, fulfilling one of the punishments pronounced by the Shri Akal Takht.

His duties included serving as a sewadar, cleaning utensils and shoes at the holy site.

Prominent party leader Bikram Singh Majithia was also spotted washing utensils as part of his assigned religious punishment. Former Akali Dal MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa performed similar duties and carried a plaque and spear.

Speaking about the punishment, Dhindsa said, “The order for ‘sewa’ is an order for me. This is the order of the Almighty that has been pronounced for me by Akal Takht… I will sit by the gate, I will also offer my services at ‘langar’.”

The punishments, declared on Monday by Giani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar of the Akal Takht, also included the withdrawal of the honorary title “Fakhre-e-Qaum” previously bestowed on late former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, father of Sukhbir Badal.

Announcing the punishment from the podium of the Akal Takht, Giani Raghbir Singh emphasised the gravity of the “mistakes” committed under the SAD regime and urged those penalised to reflect on their actions.