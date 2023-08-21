S Jaishankar among eight take oath as RS Members

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other eight MPs on Monday took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha in the Parliament House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath in the Rajya Sabha Chamber to the nine newly-elected and re-elected Members. Five of the newly-elected members are Nagendra Ray (BJP), Prakash Chik Baraik (Trinamool Congress), Samirul Islam (Trinamool Congress), Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala (BJP) and Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai (BJP).

The four re-elected members are Dola Sen (Trinamool Congress), Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (Trinamool Congress), Derek O’Brien (Trinamool Congress), and S Jaishankar (BJP).

Three members are from the state of Gujarat namely Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala (BJP), Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai (BJP) and S Jaishankar (BJP). The remaining six members are from West Bengal. Four members took oath in Bengali, three in Hindi and two in English.

Leader of the House and Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal, Secretary General of Rajya Sabha P C Mody and other senior officials of the secretariat were present on the occasion.

After taking the oath, the external affairs minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Gujarat, and the BJP for offering him an opportunity to continue serving the people of the country.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar said, “Deeply honoured to take my oath today as the member of the Rajya Sabha, the Council of States of India. Thank the people of Gujarat, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and @BJP4India for the opportunity to continue serving the people of the Nation.”