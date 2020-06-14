Even as the Maharashtra government is facing a huge challenge in containing Coronavirus crisis in the state, now “issue” have cropped up in the ruling coalition, as Congress leader and PWD Minister in the state cabinet Ashok Chavan on Sunday said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partner are facing some troubles due to the bureaucracy and they will sort out the differences after meeting Chief Minister and Siv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Chavan said, “There are some issues (among the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies and bureaucracy). We are trying to meet the CM to discuss all our issues with him in detail. We expect a meeting with him in the next two days,” while taking to reporters today.

The Congress party wants an equal distribution of seats in the upper house of state assembly-the Vidhan Parishad. At the moment the Shiv Sena has five seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has four and the Congress has three seats while the party leaders are asking for equal seats for all the partners making it four seats each for all the three parties, reported NDTV .

Last month as well, there were speculations of a rift between the ruling allies in the MVA so Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called a meeting with the alliance partners at Varsha bungalow on May 27.

The move came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that his party is “not a key player” in running Maharashtra government.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement came as a setback for the MVA government in Maharashtra where hectic politics is going on.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had a meeting with CM Thackeray on May 25.

“The two leaders held a meeting for about one-and-a-half hours,” said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday while asserting that the state government is “strong”.

Pawar had also blamed the former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for trying to bring down the government.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Fadnavis on May 26 had categorically denied any plans of BJP to topple the six-month old Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, he had also warned that the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance regime would “collapse” on its own, owing to their internal contradictions.

“We are not interested in toppling the government. Hamara kaam bhagaana nahin hai, par jagaana hai,” Fadnavis asserted.

He accused the MVA partners of indulging in “cover fire” tactics to hide their own failures in handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the state by spreading rumours like that the BJP is trying to bring down the government, or BJP wants President rule in the state.

He further said that what the state requires in this critical time is “assertive leadership” and tough decision making which is apparently lacking, but the BJP is here to play the role of “a constructive opposition” by speaking up for the people of the state.

On the MVA allies’ charge that the BJP leaders keep rushing to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari frequently, Fadnavis vehemently defended himself.

“The government functions under the name of the Governor. The Chief Minister and Cabinet play an advisory role, those who read the Constitution will be aware of this. It’s my duty and my right to approach the Governor’s office,” he said.