RSS all-India coordination meeting begins in Hyderabad on 5 -7 Jan, 2022

A high-level ‘Samanvay Baithak’ or coordination meeting of heads of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated 36 organisations including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) among others will be held on 5-7 January 2022 in Telangana, Hyderabad.

The three-day brainstorming session will take place at Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad), Telangana. The all-India comprehensive meeting is held once a year. Sarsanghchalak Mohan ji Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosbale, along with all the five sah-sarkaryavah and other office-bearers of the Sangh Parivar are scheduled to take part in the event. BJP national president J P Nadda is also scheduled to take part.

RSS all India publicity in-charge Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar giving details of the meeting in a statement here said heads of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Janta Party, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharti, Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram would participate in the discussion.

“All these organizations are constantly active in the educational and ideological fields, economic world, service work, and various other social fields. The Sangh coordinates with the swayamsevaks active in such organizations. While sharing their experiences regarding the current situation, every organization will also inform everyone about the efforts being made by them,” RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar further said.

Special discussions will also be held in the meeting on the important areas of paryavaran (environment), parivar prabodhan (family awareness), and samajik samrasta (social cohesion) and coordinated efforts in those fields, the RSS publicity in-charge added.

Representatives from thirty-six organizations including Hiranmaya Pandya and B Surendran of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Alok Kumar and Milind Parande of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Ashish Chauhan and Sushri Nidhi Tripathi of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) President J P Nadda and B L Santosh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh(BKS) Dinesh Kulkarni, Vidya Bharti’s Ramakrishna Rao and G M Kashipati, Vandaneeya Shantakka and Annadanam Sitakka of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti (RSS) and Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram’s (VKS) Ramchandra Kharadi and Atul Jog will take part in the event.