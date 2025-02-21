RSS has carried forward great tradition of India to new generation through its cultural efforts for past 100 years: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised that for the past 100 years, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has carried forward the great tradition and culture of India, from the Vedas to Vivekananda, to the new generation through its cultural efforts.

Inaugurating the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhawan here, Modi

noted that it has been his privilege, along with millions of others, to be inspired by the RSS to live for the country.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister also acknowledged that it was through the RSS that he had the opportunity to connect with the Marathi language and tradition.

Advertisement

He highlighted that a few months ago, Marathi was accorded the status of a classical language, for which over 12 crore Marathi speakers in India and around the world had been waiting for decades for this recognition.

The Prime Minister considered it a great fortune of his life to have had the opportunity to accomplish this task.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar; President of the 98th Sammelan, Dr. Tara Bhawalkar were present among other dignitaries at the event.

Expressing his gratitude for being invited by Sharad Pawar to be part of this proud tradition, Modi extended his congratulations to all Marathi enthusiasts across the country and the world for this event.

Highlighting that today was International Mother language day, the Prime Minister remarked that it was quite natural to be reminded of verses of Sant Dnyaneshwar when he thought of Marathi language.

Reciting a verse of Sant Dnyaneshwar, Modi explained that the Marathi language was sweeter than nectar and hence his love and affection towards the Marathi language and culture was immense.

Informing that although he was not as proficient as Marathi scholars at the event, the Prime Minister humbly said he has always been in a constant endeavour to learn Marathi.

Addressing the gathering, Modi highlighted that the Sammelan was taking place at a significant time when the nation was witnessing the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, and the 75th anniversary of India’s Constitution, created through the efforts of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Expressing pride over the fact that a century ago, a distinguished Marathi individual planted the seed of the RSS on the soil of Maharashtra, Modi highlighted that today, it has grown into a vast tree, celebrating its centenary year.

The Prime Minister said the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan was not confined to a language or a region and added that the Sammelan comprised the essence of freedom struggle as well as the cultural heritage of Maharashtra and the nation.

“Language is not just a medium of communication but a carrier of our culture,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that while languages are born in society, they also play a crucial role in shaping it.

Modi highlighted that Marathi has given expression to the thoughts of many individuals in Maharashtra and the nation, contributing to our cultural development.

Citing Samarth Ramdas Ji’s words on the importance of the Marathi language, the Prime Minister said, “Marathi is a complete language, embodying valor, beauty, sensitivity, equality, harmony, spirituality, and modernity”.

He said Marathi includes devotion, strength, and intellect.