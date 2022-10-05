‘Need to empower women’, says RSS chief in his Vijayadashami address

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat has strongly advocated for women empowerment in the country and said that men and women are equal in every aspect and respect, and have equal potential and capabilities.

Addressing RSS Swayamsevaks on the customary Vijayadashami celebration here on Wednesday at the sprawling Reshimbagh ground, Bhagwat pointed out that women, who are regarded as “jagat janani (mother of the universe)”, but at home they are treated as “slaves”. The empowerment of women should begin at home and they should be given their rightful place in the society, he said.

Bhagwat underlined the importance of women’s role in realizing the vision of India once again becoming a ‘vishwa guru’ (world leader). “If we want to build a vishwa guru Bharat then equal participation of women is also required,” he said, and added that changes were also reflected in the society.

The RSS chief was speaking on women empowerment in front of its chief guest, Padma Shri Santosh Yadav, an acclaimed mountaineer, who was invited for the Vijayadashami function, thebfirst woman chief guest for such a programme in the 97-year-old history of RSS.

He reminded that it was not the first time that a woman was invited in the RSS function, the veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Amrita Kaur and first Lok Sabha member from Nagpur Anusuabai Kale and others were also invited in the RSS programmes.

Bhagwat said that India was fast recovering from the economic crisis due to Covid and and India’s role during Sri Lankan political crisis and also during the Ukraine war was laudable. “Our political weight has gone up in the world due to these two situations, Bhagwat asserted”, he said.

The RSS chief said the dialogue with the members of minority communities will continue and it has been going on for years. The violent incidents have been condemned even by the prominent Muslim leaders in the country. “We are in favour of living in peace and harmony,” said Bhagwat.