RSS activist murder: Kerala court finds one guilty, acquits 13 NDF activists

The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court on Saturday found one person guilty and acquitted 13 members of the National Development Front (NDF) accused in the murder of RSS activist Ashwini Kumar (27) that happened on March 10, 2005.

The sessions court Judge Philip Thomas found MV Marshook (39), a native of Chavassery in Iritty, guilty in the murder .

The court will pronounce the sentence on November 14. Those acquitted include Nurul Amin, PK Aziz, PM Siraj, MK Yunus, CP Ummer, Ali, Naufal, Yakub, Mustafa, Basheer, Shammas, and Shanavas, each of whom faced charges in connection with the murder.

Iritty native Ashwini Kumar, a teacher at a parallel college, was murdered , while travelling from Kannur to Iritty. He was attacked inside a bus, where he was reportedly bombed and hacked to death.

RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri expressed disappointment over the verdict. He said that the RSS plans to appeal.

“We expected justice from the court. The verdict is very unfortunate. The attack happened in broad daylight in front of hundreds of people. There were many eyewitnesses to the incident. We will go to any extent until Ashwini Kumar’s family gets justice,” he said.

