RS wash-out as House adjourned repeatedly over Oppn demand to raise suspended Members’ issue

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were a complete wash-out today after repeated adjournments over the Opposition’s persistent demand to raise the issue of 12 suspended members.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced quick adjournments during the Zero Hour and the Question Hour when a leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the suspended members’ issue.

Later, the House was again adjourned twice, the second time for the day over the same issue.

Naidu said the members suspended for their unruly behaviour in the last session of the Rajya Sabha had shown no remorse.

The suspended members had insulted the Parliamentary system by coming to the Well of the House, climbing the table, throwing papers, snatching papers from the Ministers, and then challenging the Chair, doing everything that was unparliamentary and undemocratic.

He said he would listen to the members-only if they resumed their seats. He said what the members were doing could be shown on TV and Sansad TV showed it.

He said some members’ presence in the well of the House, and carrying placards showed the Opposition did not want the Zero Hour and Special Mentions. At 11.15 am, he adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Harivansh adjourned the House five minutes after the Question Hour began. He said the Opposition could raise issues only concerning the Question Hour and nothing else.

When the Dam Safety Bill was taken up in the afternoon, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat spoke for a while and the House was adjourned.

Kharge was pleading that he wanted to speak on behalf of the Opposition. He said the suspension of the Opposition members was not a good precedent to be set.