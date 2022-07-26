RS suspends 19 members for a week for disrupting House proceedings

The Rajya Sabha today suspended 19 opposition MPs from the House who have been constantly disrupting the House proceedings.

The 19 members include seven from the Trinamool Congress, six from the DMK, three from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from CPI-M and one from CPI.

Some of the Rajya Sabha members who have been suspended includes Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Nadiumal Haque.

Six suspended DMK Members are Kanimozhi N.V.N Somu, M. Shanmugam, M. Mohamed Abdulla, S. Kalyanasundaram, R. Girirajan and N.R. Elango.

On Monday, four Congress MPs were also suspended.

Other suspended members are B. Lingaiah Yadav, Ravichandra Vaddiraju and Damodar Rao Divakonda of TRS, V. Sivadasan and A.A. Rahim of CPI-M and Sandosh Kumar of CPI.

The members were storming the well and were raising slogans demanding discussion on GST, price rise etc.

Deputy chairman Harivansh said the Members were suspended for showing utter disregard to the House and the authority of the Chair.

The Chair asked the suspended members to leave the House, but they kept protesting in the Well, leading to two adjournments.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend the members. But when the motion was adopted by a voice vote, Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out the names of 19 members who have been suspended for the remainder of the week.

Earlier today, both Houses of Parliament – Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members, on the seventh day of the Monsoon session.

(With inputs from Agencies)