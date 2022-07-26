RS suspends 11 members for disrupting proceedings

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday suspended 11 opposition members for disrupting proceedings for the remaining part of the week.

The suspended members are Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri, Shantanu Sen, Nadimul Haque, M.M. Abdullah, A.A. Rahim, R. Girirajan and V. Sivadasan.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, V. Muraleedharan moved the motion to suspend the MPs under Rule 256.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh adopted the motion and the Rajya Sabha approved by voice vote.

Before the motion, the Harivansh named these members and requested them to return to their seats.

As they did not move out from the Well of House, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the session for 15 minutes.

It resumed at 2.38 p.m. amid protest from opposition members.

The Chair the requested the suspended members to leave the House, but they remained and continued shouting slogans, following which the Rajya Sabha was again suspended for an hour.