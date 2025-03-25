RS passes Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Disaster Management ( Amendment ) Bill , 2024 after a reply to the debate by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Opposition’s amendments were negated during voting on the Bill .

The Bill seeks to strengthen the efficient working of the National Disaster Management Authority and the State Disaster Management Authorities.

It seeks to amend Disaster Management Act, 2005 and bring more clarity and convergence in the roles of Authorities and Committees working in the field of disaster management besides providing statutory status to certain pre-Act organisations like the National Crisis Management Committee and the High Level Committee.

Replying to debate in the House on the Bill , the Union Home Minister said, “We all have to accept that the changes that have taken place in the field of disaster management in the last 10 years have made us emerge as a national as well as regional and global power. This bill is to sustain India’s success story for a long time. No one should misunderstand me, I am not talking about the success story of the government, but the success story of India…”

Shah said he will provide a detailed response to those accusing us of favoritism. “If there is any favouritism, it is due to the law passed by the UPA government in 2005, and we have not made any changes to it,” the Union Home Minister said.

“Once again, I remind all members that the Finance Commission has created a scientific system for disaster relief. The Narendra Modi government has not allocated a single penny less to any state; in fact, we have given more,” Shah said.

He said some members have questioned why the amendment is needed for the Disaster Management Bill , 2024 .

“They (Opposition) may be thinking that there will be changes later. Let me assure them, there is no need to worry. We are not going anywhere for the next 15-20 years. Whatever needs to be done, we are the ones who have to do it,” Shah said.

“The Disaster Management Act was implemented for the first time in 2005. Under this, NDMA, SDMA and DDMA were formed…Now, concerns are being expressed that there will be centralisation of power. If you read the entire Bill carefully, then the biggest responsibility of implementation lies with the District Disaster Management which is under the State Government. Therefore, there is no possibility of harming the federal structure anywhere,” the Union Home Minister said.

