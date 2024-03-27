RS deputy chairman Harivansh thanks Armenia for support to India

The Indian parliamentary delegation to the 148th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) led by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh held bilateral discussions with Armenia’s parliamentary delegation to the IPU in Geneva.

Appreciating Armenia’s valuable support to India in all its multilateral initiatives on the sidelines of the IPU meet, Harivansh told Hakob Arshakyan, Vice President of Armenia’s National Assembly that partnership between the two countries is expanding in multiple areas of cooperation.

Mr Harivansh said that being parliamentary democracies, the two countries have common ideas on governance, which give them an opportunity to collaborate and share experiences.

He said that both India and Armenia have rich cultural heritages and the two countries could further enhance focus on promoting cultural exchanges, such as art exhibitions, film festivals, and academic collaborations, to foster mutual understanding and appreciation.

Speaking about the bilateral relations, Mr Harivansh said that there is an immense potential to explore various areas of engagement in parliamentary affairs.

Exploring economic partnerships, particularly in sectors like technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy will add a new dimension to economic relations of India and Armenia, Mr Harivansh said.

Given the geopolitical dynamics in the respective regions, Indians and Armenians can come together for promoting peace and stability, as well as addressing common security challenges, he said.

The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman underlined that shared democratic values, pluralism, and respect for human rights can serve as a foundation for strengthening ties and collaboration on global issues of common concern.

Enhancing people-to-people contacts through initiatives like student exchanges, tourism promotion, and youth programmes can foster greater understanding and friendship between the two nations.

Highlighting the importance of the diaspora, Mr Harivansh said that a strong diaspora can contribute to strengthen bilateral relations of the two countries.

Mr Harivansh also met the president of IPU Dr Tulia Ackson, Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania. He congratulated her on assuming charge as the IPU President and expressed hope that IPU deliberations will renew members’ commitment and strengthen their collaboration with the IPU, and through it with world parliaments.

The IPU has a membership of 180 countries. The Indian delegation includes five Rajya Sabha members who are S Niranjan Reddy, Sujeet Kumar, Ashok Mittal, Prashanta Nanda and Sumitra Balmik.