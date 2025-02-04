Rs 7,302 Cr boost for Jharkhand’s Railway development: Major upgrades, new projects announced in Budget

The government has approved a budget of Rs 7,302 crore for expanding and developing railway infrastructure in Jharkhand. Of this amount, Rs 1,147 crore will be allocated for the redevelopment of Ranchi, Hatia, and Tatanagar railway stations.

Additionally, 57 railway stations across the state will be developed under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared this information during a video conference with journalists from Jharkhand on Monday. He emphasised that the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has prioritised the development of railway infrastructure in Jharkhand, as evidenced by the substantial funds allocated for the state’s railway projects.

Vaishnaw further highlighted that between 2009 and 2014, only Rs 457 crore was allocated for railway projects in Jharkhand. In contrast, the current government has approved 16 times that amount in the fiscal year 2025-26 alone, amounting to Rs 7,302 crore. Additionally, the state is already undergoing work on laying new railway tracks under 34 projects, valued at Rs 56,694 crore.

Of the approved budget, Rs 444 crore will be spent on the redevelopment of Ranchi station, Rs 355 crore for Hatia station, and Rs 348 crore for Tatanagar station. Furthermore, Vande Bharat Express services will be introduced between Tatanagar and Varanasi, and also between Tatanagar and Bilaspur.

Other upcoming projects include the doubling of the Kandra-Namkum rail line, the construction of the Ilu-Silli line, and the Tata-Badampahar rail route, all of which will improve regional connectivity.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, 57 stations across Jharkhand will be developed, including key stations such as Balsiring, Bano, Barkakana, Bokaro Steel City, Chaibasa, Chakradharpur, Daltonganj, Deoghar, Dhanbad, Dumka, Gamharia, Giridih, Govindpur Road, Hatia, Hazaribagh Road, Jamtara, Dhanbad, and Tatanagar.

This initiative is set to significantly enhance the railway network and improve regional connectivity in Jharkhand, contributing to the state’s overall development.