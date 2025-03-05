Rs 53 crore lost in Himachal Pradesh’s forest fires in 17 years

Himachal Pradesh (HP) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it suffered losses to the tune of Rs 52.98 crore due to forest fires over the past 17 years.

According to an affidavit filed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, HP, Sameer Rastogi, the state witnessed 22,517 incidents of forest fires from 2008-09 to 2024-25 (until February 5), affecting 2.28 lakh hectares of land.

Advertisement

The NGT is currently hearing a case regarding the loss of tree cover.

Advertisement

In 2024-25, the highest area—29,989 hectares—was affected in 2,475 incidents, resulting in the most significant financial loss in 17 years, amounting to Rs 15.67 crore.

However, in 2022-23, the state recorded the highest number of forest fire incidents, with 2,938 cases reported. These fires damaged over 25,316.09 hectares of land, causing losses of Rs 7.34 crore.

The NGT was informed that out of Himachal Pradesh’s total area of 55,673 sq km, forest cover accounts for 37,033 sq km. Over the past 22 years, the state has reported an increase of 1,220 sq km in forest area.

Additionally, the tribunal was informed that from 2001 to 2023, a total of 10,926.42 hectares of forest land in the state was diverted for non-forest purposes across 2,067 cases. It was also reported that 36.7296 hectares of forest land were diverted for the construction of a 22 KV D/C transmission line from Charor to Banala within the jurisdiction of Parvati and Seraj.

Furthermore, 18,374 cases of encroachment on forest land have been detected, involving approximately 5,689 hectares. Of these, encroachers have been evicted from 9,903 cases, covering 3,097 hectares.

As regards the survival rate of afforestation work and the monitoring of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) projects, it was found that tree survival rates in HP have remained relatively low. The survival rate was only 26.26% for afforestation projects in 2010-11, 39.38% for 2011-12, and 43.01% for 2012-13.

For afforestation efforts in 2013-14, the survival rate improved to 45.72%, rising further to 47% in 2014-15 and 51.77% in 2015-16.

However, in 2016-17, the survival rate dropped to just 35.63%. It then increased to 46.33% in 2017-18 but declined again to 43.03% in 2018-19.

For afforestation efforts in 2019-20, the survival rate reached 60%, whereas in 2020-21, it stood at 54%.