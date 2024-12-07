Rs 2000 cr to develop Narmadapuram into renewable energy hub: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav stated on Saturday that Rs 2000 crore is being invested in the Narmadapuram district for developing it into a hub of renewable energy. He also said that the industrial area of Mohasa-Babai will become the center of development for the entire Narmadapuram region.

Addressing the Regional Industrial Conclave (RIC) held at Narmadapuram today, the CM said the land for the Mohasa-Babai Solar Energy Park has expanded from 227 acres to 884 acres. Land allotment letters were also distributed for the establishment of 20 industrial units in the RIC.

Dr Yadav emphasized that local youths from Sohagpur, Itarsi, Seoni Malwa, Pipariya and Pachmarhi will benefit from employment opportunities and migration for jobs from these areas will be halted. He pointed out that with its rich forest resources, land and better road and rail connectivity, Narmadapuram is highly suitable for industrial growth.

He further stated that after Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Gwalior and Sagar, the 6th Regional Industry Conclave is being held in Narmadapuram. Narmadapuram has achieved the most success in industrial development within a short time. The government has provided land to investors at very low rates.