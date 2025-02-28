Rs 15 cr released to purchase books for school libraries in Punjab

With an aim to inculcate reading habits in government school students for their holistic development, the Punjab Government has released a grant of Rs 15 crore to purchase books for the government school libraries.

Sharing these details today, Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the government has allocated Rs 5,000 for each primary school, Rs 13,000 for each middle school, and Rs 15,000 each for high and senior secondary school.

The School Education Minister said a state-level committee of experts has been established to curate a list of books for purchase. This committee will meticulously review and select books to provide students with a high-quality and diverse range of reading materials that promote their educational growth and intellectual development.

“My goal is to make Punjab a leader in the education system across the country. I am personally visiting schools, gathering feedback from students and teachers and using that information to shape future policies,” said Bains.

He asked teachers to motivate students to read books extensively after their final examinations. He also emphasised the value of books in acquiring knowledge about literature, society, heritage, culture, and the world.

He further said that the Punjab Government has been releasing grants to modernise existing school libraries and elevate Punjab’s education system to world-class standards, as envisioned by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.