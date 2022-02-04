Rs.1 lakh assistance given to acid attack woman

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad along with the senior superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal on Thursday visited SMHS Hospital to oversee the medical treatment levels of the 24-year old acid attack survivor.

During the visit, the DC and SSP interacted with the parents of the acid attack victim.

Expressing anguish at the incident, the DC and SSP conveyed their solidarity to the victim and her family in this hour of pain.

On the occasion, the DC handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh out of District Red Cross Fund as immediate assistance to the victim’s family and also assured all possible support from the District Administration Srinagar.

While interacting with the Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital, Dr. Kanwal Jeet Singh, and other Doctors, the DC enquired about the medical treatment being provided to the acid victim.

The DC was informed that all the best medical facilities are being given to the acid survivor and utmost care is being provided. The doctors are monitoring her condition and the survivor is in stable condition, informed the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim also appreciated the District administration of Srinagar for extending all possible assistance from their end. They thanked SSP Srinagar for apprehending the accused within no time and demanded the harshest punishment under the Law.